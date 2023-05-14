Kristi Malone Rieke
CARTHAGE, TX — Kristi Malone Rieke, 49, of Carthage, TX, passed away on May 11, 2023, in Tyler, TX. She was born on October 19, 1973, in Carthage. A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at the Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home Chapel. A time of visitation will be from 5-6 p.m. on Wednesday prior to the memorial service.
