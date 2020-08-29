CARTHAGE Graveside services are scheduled for Kristin James Dixon, 10 months, of Gary, 2 p.m. Friday, August 28, 2020, at Langley Cemetery, Beckville. Arrangements by Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home, Carthage. Baby Dixon was born October 18, 2019, in Longview, and died August 24, 2020.
Kristin James Dixon
CARTHAGE Graveside services are scheduled for Kristin James Dixon, 10 months, of Gary, 2 p.m. Friday, August 28, 2020, at Langley Cemetery, Beckville. Arrangements by Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home, Carthage. Baby Dixon was born October 18, 2019, in Longview, and died August 24, 2020.
CARTHAGE Graveside services are scheduled for Kristin James Dixon, 10 months, of Gary, 2 p.m. Friday, August 28, 2020, at Langley Cemetery, Beckville. Arrangements by Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home, Carthage. Baby Dixon was born October 18, 2019, in Longview, and died August 24, 2020.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.