WOODS COMMUNITY Graveside services are scheduled for Kyle Allen Knight, 52, of Woods Community, Panola County, 11 a.m. Friday, September 27, 2019, at Woods Cemetery. Interment, Woods Cemetery. Visitation, 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. Friday, September 27, 2019, at Woods United Methodist Church. Arrangements by Hawthorn Funeral Home, Carthage. Mr. Knight was born August 14, 1967, in Nacogdoches and died September 24, 2019.
Kyle Allen Knight
WOODS COMMUNITY Graveside services are scheduled for Kyle Allen Knight, 52, of Woods Community, Panola County, 11 a.m. Friday, September 27, 2019, at Woods Cemetery. Interment, Woods Cemetery. Visitation, 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. Friday, September 27, 2019, at Woods United Methodist Church. Arrangements by Hawthorn Funeral Home, Carthage. Mr. Knight was born August 14, 1967, in Nacogdoches and died September 24, 2019.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.