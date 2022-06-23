L. G. Forrest, Jr.
MARSHALL — Funeral services for L.G. Forrest, Jr. 65, will be Sat. 6/25/2022 at the Texas and Louisiana Baptist Association at 1p.m. with burial in the Rock Springs Cemetery, Scottsville,TX. Viewing Fri. 06/24/2022 from 1-6p.m. at Lewis Funeral Home. Mr. Forrest, Jr. was born 12/14/1956 in Scottsville, TX and died 06/17/2022. Online condolences can be made to www.lewisfuneralhomemarshall.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.