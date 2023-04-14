L.H. “Pink Rabbit” Defriend
DEBERRY — A funeral service for L.H. “Pink Rabbit” Defriend, 86, of DeBerry, Tx will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Downs Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m., Friday, April 14, 2023, at the funeral home. Mr. Defriend passed away on April 5, 2023, in Tyler, Texas.
