KARNACK Funeral services are scheduled for Lacy Schronk, 77, of Karnack, 2 p.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Downs Funeral Home. Interment, Colonial Gardens Cemetery. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Downs Fuenral Home. Arrangements by Downs Funeral Home, Marshall. Mrs. Schronk was born August 14, 1941, in Rock Hill, and died July 22, 2019.
Lacy Schronk
