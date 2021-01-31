Lana Hennen
HARLETON Services for Lana H. Hennen, 79, of Harleton, are scheduled for 2:00 PM on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at the Harleton United Methodist Church, Visitation is scheduled for Monday, February 1, 2021 from 6-8PM at Grubbs-Loyd Funeral Home in Diana. Lana went to be with her heavenly Father on January 28, 2020 in Longview.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.