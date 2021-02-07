Lance Prior
HENDERSON Graveside services for Mr. Lance Prior, 36, of Henderson, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, February 8, 2021 at Strong Cemetery. Interment will follow. There will be a public viewing for Mr. Prior at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home, Sunday afternoon, February 7, 2021. Mr. Prior passed away on Thursday, February 4, 2021. He was born December 27, 1984.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.