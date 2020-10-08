TENAHA Chapel services are scheduled for Lanny Ware, 65, of Tenaha, 2 p.m. Monday, October 12, 2020, at Hawthorn Funeral Home Chapel. Interment, Old Center Cemetery. Visitation, 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. Monday, October 12, 2020, at Hawthorn Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements by Hawthorn Funeral Home, Carthage. Mr. Ware was born March 1, 1955, in Carthage, and died October 6, 2020.
Lanny Ware
