LINDEN Funeral services are scheduled for Larry Clifton Ferrell, 72, of Linden, 10 a.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Linden United Methodist Church. Interment, Linden Cemetery. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, September 13, 2019, at Reeder-Davis. Arrangements by Reeder-Davis, Linden. Mr. Ferrell was born July 28, 1947, in Linden, and died September 8, 2019.
Larry Clifton Ferrell
