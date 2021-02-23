Larry Dale Galyean
HENDERSON A celebration of the life of Mr. Galyean will be 2 p.m. on Wed., Feb. 24, 2021, at First Baptist Church. A private family graveside will be held at Lakewood Memorial Park. A register book will be available to sign Monday and Tuesday, Feb. 22-23, from 8am-5 pm and Wed., Feb. 24, from 8am-1 pm. Mr. Galyean passed away, Feb. 20, 2021. He was born April 6, 1939.
