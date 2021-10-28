Larry Dukes
MARSHALL — Funeral Service for Larry Dukes will be held 11:00 AM, Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Texas and Louisiana Association Building. Visitation 7:00 PM-8:00 PM, Friday, October 29, 2021 at Black’s Family Center. Interment Dixon Memorial Cemetery. Arrangements by Black’s Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
