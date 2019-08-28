JEFFERSON A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Larry Scott Smith, 42, of Jefferson, 6 p.m. Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Open House Ministries Church, Liberty. Arrangements by Meadowbrook Funeral Home, Marshall. Mr. Smith was born December 10, 1976, in Liberty, and died August 23, 2019.
Larry Scott Smith
