Larry W. Ragon
GLADEWATER, TX — Larry W. Ragon, 72, passed away May 19, 2022. Born Aug 23, 1949 in Marshall to Hugh Aubrey Ragon, Jr. & Dessie Faye Blalock Ragon. He served his Country in the Army during the Vietnam War. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Sat, May 28, 2022 at the Center Cemetery, Harleton with Bro. James Shepard officiating. Sullivan-FuneralHome.com
