Larry Wayne Griffin
HALLSVILLE — Services for Larry Wayne Griffin age 74, of Hallasville are pending with The Cammack Family Welch Funeral Home in Longview. Service information, online condolences and the full obituary will be available at CammackFamily.com. Mr. Griffin was born on July 21, 1948 in Smackover, AR and serviced in the US Navy during Vietnam.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.