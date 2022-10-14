Latrina Dashun “Tango” Stoker
MARSHALL — Graveside services for Latrina “Tango” Stoker, age 50, will be Saturday, 10/15/2022 at 12:00 p.m. at the St. John Cemetery in Marshall. Interment : St. John Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, 10/14/2022 from 6-7 at Lewis Funeral Home, Marshall. Miss Stoker was born 04/07/1972 in Marshall and died 10/10/2022.
