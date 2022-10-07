Laura Elizabeth Allen
GLADEWATER — Funeral service for Laura Allen have been scheduled for Saturday, October 1, 2022 12PM at Center Hill Free Will Church,692 Center Hill Rd., Marshall, TX. Viewing will be held before the service at 11am at Saturday, October 1, 2022 at Center Hill Free Will, 692 Center Hill Rd. Marshall, TX 75670 Harmon & Harmon Entrusted. Ms. Allen was 88.
