Lavender Walton
MARSHALL — Funeral services for Lavender Walton, 69, will be Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Crossroad Baptist Church DeBerry, TX with interment in Crossroad Cemetery. Viewing is Friday, July 21, 2023, from 2 to 6 p.m. and visitation from 6 to7 p.m. at Lewis Funeral Home, Marshall. Ms. Walton was born, July 3, 1954, in DeBerry and died July 10, 2023, in Marshall.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.