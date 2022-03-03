Lawrence James Christopher Alford
MARSHALL — Funeral services for Lawrence James Christopher Alford, 46, will be Saturday, 3/5/2022 at Lewis Funeral Home Chapel at 1:00 p.m. Interment in Powder Mill Cemetery. Viewing will be Friday, 3/4/2022 from 1-7:00 p.m. at Lewis Funeral Home. Mr. Alford was born 7/13/1975 and died 2/20/2022.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.