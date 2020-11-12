MARSHALL Graveside services are scheduled for Lee Phillips, of Marshall, 1 p.m. Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Rosehill Gardens Cemetery. Interment, Rosehill Gardens Cemetery. Visitation, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Friday, November 13, 2020, at Black's Family Center, Marshall. Arrangements by Black's Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Carthage. Mr. Phillips was born May 4, 1931, and died November 9, 2020.
Lee Phillips
