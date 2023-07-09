Lee Roy Longshore
CARTHAGE, TX — Lee Roy Longshore, 79, of Carthage, TX, passed away on July 6, 2023, in Panola County. He was born on October 18, 1943, in Carthage, TX. Funeral service: 10 a.m. Monday, July 10, 2023, at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home Chapel. Interment: New Prospect Cemetery in Beckville. Visitation: 2-4 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home.
