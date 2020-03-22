MARSHALL Graveside services are scheduled for Lee Waskom, 55, of Marshall, 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Cave Springs Cemetery. Interment, Cave Springs Cemetery. Visitation, 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Arrangements by Meadowbrook Funeral Home, Marshall. Mr. Waskom was born August 14, 1964, in Marshall, and died March 19, 2020.
Lee Waskom
MARSHALL Graveside services are scheduled for Lee Waskom, 55, of Marshall, 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Cave Springs Cemetery. Interment, Cave Springs Cemetery. Visitation, 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Arrangements by Meadowbrook Funeral Home, Marshall. Mr. Waskom was born August 14, 1964, in Marshall, and died March 19, 2020.
MARSHALL Graveside services are scheduled for Lee Waskom, 55, of Marshall, 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Cave Springs Cemetery. Interment, Cave Springs Cemetery. Visitation, 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Arrangements by Meadowbrook Funeral Home, Marshall. Mr. Waskom was born August 14, 1964, in Marshall, and died March 19, 2020.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.