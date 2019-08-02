Memorial services are scheduled for Leigh Ann Cornelius Ileson, formerly of Jefferson, 2 p.m. Sunday, August 11, 2019, at Chapel of the Angels, Grass Valley, CA. Ms. Cornelius Ileson was born November 22, 1960, and died July 27, 2019.
Leigh Ann Cornelius Ileson
Memorial services are scheduled for Leigh Ann Cornelius Ileson, formerly of Jefferson, 2 p.m. Sunday, August 11, 2019, at Chapel of the Angels, Grass Valley, CA. Ms. Cornelius Ileson was born November 22, 1960, and died July 27, 2019.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.