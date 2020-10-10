WASKOM Funeral services are scheduled for Leobardo Zuniga, 88, 1 p.m. Sunday, October 4, 2020, at The Colonial Chapel of Sullivan Funeral Home. Interment, Restland Cemetery. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 12 a.m. Saturday, Arrangements by Sullivan Funeral Home, Marshall. Mr. Zuniga was born January 18, 1932, in Tierra Nueva S.L.P. Mexico, and died October 2, 2020.
Leobardo Zuniga
