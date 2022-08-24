Leola Anesia Kelley Williams
CARTHAGE — Leola Anesia Kelley Williams born 7/25/1962 and passed Thursday 8/18/22, in Carthage at 60. Funeral 11 a.m. Saturday, 8/27/2022 Bethlehem Baptist Church. Burial Walker Cemetery. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Friday at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home. A guestbook may be signed online at www.jimerson-lipsey.com.
