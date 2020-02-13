BOSSIER CITY, LA A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Leonard J. Simek, Maj., USAF Ret., 85, of Bossier City, LA, 10 a.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020, at The Little Chapel by the Lake at Colonial Gardens Cemetery. Interment, Colonial Gardens Cemetery Mausoleum, Marshall. Arrangements by Sullivan Funeral Home, Marshall. Mr. Simek, Maj., USAF Ret. was born February 13, 1934, in Chicago, IL, and died February 11, 2020.
Leonard J. Simek, Maj., USAF Ret.
