HENDERSON Funeral services are scheduled for Leonard Jackson Jack Hodges, 74, of Henderson, 10:30 a.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019, at First Baptist Church. Interment, New Salem Cemetery. Visitation, 9 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019, at First Baptist Church. Arrangements by Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home, Henderson. Mr. Hodges was born September 22, 1945, in Henderson, and died November 14, 2019.
Leonard Jackson "Jack" Hodges
