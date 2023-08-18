Lessie Mae Mitchell
JEFFERSON — Funeral service for Mrs. Lessie M. Mitchell will be 11:00a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023 at Pinecrest Baptist Church.
507 W. Broad St. Linden, TX. 75563. Burial will be in Whitaker Cemetery, Lodi, TX.
Public viewing will be 2:00pm until 5:30 Friday, Aug. 18, 2023 at Burton Funeral Home.
