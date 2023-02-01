Leta Fae Arnold
LONGVIEW — Leta Fae Arnold of Houston formerly of Longview was born April 13, 1929 in Beaumont and died Friday Jan. 27, 2023, in Spring at 93. Funeral 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in White Cemetery, Longview. A guestbook may be signed online at www.jimerson-lipsey.com.
