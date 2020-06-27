CARTHAGE Funeral services are scheduled for Leveta Wallace Mullins, 87, of Carthage, 2 p.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Hawthorn Funeral Home. Interment, Gary Cemetery. Arrangements by Hawthorn Funeral Home, Carthage. Mrs. Mullins was born October 15, 1932, in Smackover, AR, and died June 24, 2020.
Leveta Wallace Mullins
CARTHAGE Funeral services are scheduled for Leveta Wallace Mullins, 87, of Carthage, 2 p.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Hawthorn Funeral Home. Interment, Gary Cemetery. Arrangements by Hawthorn Funeral Home, Carthage. Mrs. Mullins was born October 15, 1932, in Smackover, AR, and died June 24, 2020.
CARTHAGE Funeral services are scheduled for Leveta Wallace Mullins, 87, of Carthage, 2 p.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Hawthorn Funeral Home. Interment, Gary Cemetery. Arrangements by Hawthorn Funeral Home, Carthage. Mrs. Mullins was born October 15, 1932, in Smackover, AR, and died June 24, 2020.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.