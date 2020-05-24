MARSHALL Funeral services are scheduled for Lewis Dale Simpson, 61, of Marshall, 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Interment, Graveside Service at Shamrock Cemetery, Shamrock, Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 4:00pm. Arrangements by Meadowbrook Funeral Home, Marshall. Mr. Simpson was born January 28, 1959, in Shamrock, and died May 21, 2020.
Lewis Dale Simpson
