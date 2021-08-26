Lewis Zachary Whaley
MARSHALL — Funeral services, under the direction of Peoples Funeral Home, are scheduled for 2 p.m., Saturday, August 28, 2021 at Texas & Louisiana Baptist Association Building. Internment; St. James Cemetery. Viewing will be Friday, August 27, 2021 at Peoples Legacy Annex from 4-7 p.m. Mr. Whaley was born February 2, 1928 and transitioned on August 17, 2021.
