Lillian B. Osborne
CARTHAGE, TX Lillian Osborne, born Jan. 12, 1941, in Panola County and died on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Longview at the age of 80. Funeral 1 p.m. Saturday, May 22, 2021, at Pine Grove Baptist Church. Burial at Holland Quarters Cemetery. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Friday at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home. A guestbook may be signed online at www.jimerson-lipsey.com.
