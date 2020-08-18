CARTHAGE Memorial services are scheduled for Lincoln Henry King, 89, of Carthage, 2 p.m. Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation, 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements by Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home, Carthage. Mr. King was born April 13, 1931, in Portland, ME, and died August 16, 2020.
Lincoln Henry King
CARTHAGE Memorial services are scheduled for Lincoln Henry King, 89, of Carthage, 2 p.m. Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation, 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements by Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home, Carthage. Mr. King was born April 13, 1931, in Portland, ME, and died August 16, 2020.
CARTHAGE Memorial services are scheduled for Lincoln Henry King, 89, of Carthage, 2 p.m. Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation, 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements by Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home, Carthage. Mr. King was born April 13, 1931, in Portland, ME, and died August 16, 2020.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.