Linda Alsip Rawlinson
HENDERSON - Graveside services for Linda Alsip Rawlinson, 78, of Henderson were held at 10 a.m. Monday, January 18, 2021 at Lakewood Memorial Park under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Ms. Rawlinson was born July 25, 1942 in Cushing and passed away January 15, 2021. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfodacrim.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.