Linda Bennett Reed
CHALK HILL, TX — Linda Reed, 77, of Chalk Hill, TX, passed away on Wed. morning, July 13, 2022. She was born on May 9, 1945. Funeral: 11 a.m., Fri., July 15, 2022, Trinity Baptist Church, Lakeport-under the direction of Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home. Interment: Chalk Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 10-11 a.m. on Fri. at the church prior to the funeral service.
