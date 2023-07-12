Linda Bogs
BECKVILLE, TX — Linda Jean Bogs, 66 of Beckville, TX, passed away on Saturday afternoon, July 8, 2023, in Carthage, TX. Linda Jean Bennett was born on Dec. 30, 1956. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 16, 2023, at Northside Christian Center with Pastors Aaron Bequette and Brandon Pierce officiating under the direction of Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home.
