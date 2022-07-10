Linda Brewster
TATUM, TX — Linda Brewster, 77, of Tatum, TX, passed away Friday morning, July 8, 2022 at her home in Tatum. Linda Fay Ward Brewster was born Dec. 5, 1944 in Tyler, TX. Funeral: 11 a.m. on Mon. July 11, 2022 at Trinity Baptist Church in Lakeport. Interment will follow in the Sand Flat Cemetery in Smith County, Texas. Visitation: 10-11:00 a.m. prior to the service at the church.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.