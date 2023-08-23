Linda Carol Plunkett
HUGHES SPRINGS — Services for Linda Carol Plunkett of Cason, will be 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at Reeder-Davis Chapel. Burial to follow at Blevins Cemetery under the direction of Reeder-Davis Funeral Home of Hughes Springs. She was born December 1, 1937 and passed away August 18, 2023. An online guestbook may be signed at www.reeder-davis.com.
