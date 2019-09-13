WOODLAWN - Linda Memorial services are scheduled for Linda Carol Thomas, 74, of Woodlawn, 10 a.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Downs Funeral Home. Visitation, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m., Friday, September 13, 2019, at Downs Funeral Home. Arrangements by Downs Funeral Home, Marshall. Mrs. Thomas was born October 25, 1944, in North Zulch, and died September 11, 2019.
Linda Carol Thomas
WOODLAWN - Linda Memorial services are scheduled for Linda Carol Thomas, 74, of Woodlawn, 10 a.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Downs Funeral Home. Visitation, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m., Friday, September 13, 2019, at Downs Funeral Home. Arrangements by Downs Funeral Home, Marshall. Mrs. Thomas was born October 25, 1944, in North Zulch, and died September 11, 2019.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.