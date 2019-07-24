LONGVIEW A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Linda Davis, 72, of Mt. Enterprise, 1 p.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019, at 15962 County Road 3191 South, Mt. Enterprise. Arrangements by Meadowbrook Funeral Home, Marshall. Ms. Davis was born November 5, 1946, in Dallas, and died July 19, 2019.
Linda Davis
