Linda Hunt Britton
LONG BRANCH — Funeral services for Mrs. Linda Hunt Britton, 69, of Long Branch, Texas will be 2:00 p.m. Sunday, October 30, 2022, at the Hawthorn Funeral Home chapel with Rev. Freddy Mason and Rev. Buddy Briggs officiating. Burial will follow in the County Line Cemetery. Visitation will be 1-2:00 p.m. Sunday prior to the service.
