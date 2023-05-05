Linda Jean Moore
LONGVIEW — Linda Moore, age 58, of Longview, passed away on April 30, 2023 in Longview, she was born March 2, 1965 in Gilmer, to Robert Andrew Moore and Wanda Jean Jones Moore . Private services will be held at a later date. A full obituary is available online at www.cammackfamily.com
