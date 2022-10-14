Linda Joan McKay
HOUSTON, TX — Linda Joan McKay, 69, Houston passed away 9/22/2022 in Shreveport. She was born 2/19/1953 in Marshall to George Sanford McKay and Joan Gladys Maltby McKay. Visitation will be Sat, 10/15/2022 from 1 to 3 pm at Sullivan Funeral Home, Marshall. Graveside service to celebrate her life starting at 3:30 pm at Algoma Cem North. Sullivan-funeralhome.com
