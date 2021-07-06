Linda Kay Hargiss Ueckert
MARSHALL, TX Linda Hargiss Ueckert, 79, passed away, July 2, 2021. She was born March 31, 1942 in Marshall. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. on Tues, July 6, 2021 at Sullivan Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 2 p.m. on Wed, July 7, 2021 at St. Joseph Catholic Church burial at Colonial Gardens Cem.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.