CARTHAGE Chapel services are scheduled for Linda Maitland, of Carthage, 10 a.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Cedar Grove Baptist Church. Interment, Bethlehem Cemetery. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, September 13, 2019, at Hawthorn Funeral Home. Arrangements by Hawthorn Funeral Home, Carthage. Mrs. Maitland was born February 20, 1948, in Carthage, and died September 10, 2019.
Linda Maitland
