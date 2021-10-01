Linda “Mimi” Cupples
MARSHALL — Linda “Mimi” Cupples, age 84, passed away on September 28, 2021 in Marshall. Funeral Service will be held on Friday, October 1, 2021 at 2:30pm at First United Methodist Church. Visitation will be at 2:00pm prior to the service. Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com
