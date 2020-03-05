LONGVIEW, TEXAS Funeral services are scheduled for Linda Silas, 69, of Marshall, 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Texas & Louisiana Association Building, Marshall. Interment, Nichols Cemetery, Marshall. Visitation, 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2020, at Peoples Legacy Annex, Marshall. Arrangements by Peoples Funeral Home, Marshall. Ms. Silas was born July 19, 1950, in Marshall, and died February 26, 2020.
Linda Silas
