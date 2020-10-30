HUGHES SPRINGS Funeral services are scheduled for Linda Verl Brown, 68, of Avinger, 10 a.m. Friday, October 30, 2020, at Pruitts Lake Missionary Baptist Church. Interment, Old Bear Creek Cemetery. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, October 30, 2020, at Reeder-Davis. Arrangements by Reeder-Davis, Hughes Springs. Mrs. Brown was born July 27, 1952, in Austell, GA, and died October 28, 2020.
Linda Verl Brown
