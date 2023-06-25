Lionel Lee Ellis
MARSHALL — Lionel Lee Ellis, age 72, passed away on June 1, 2023 in Marshall, TX. He was born on January 18, 1951 in Ada, OK. Funeral arrangements were handled by Sullivan Funeral Home, Marshall, Tx.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.